Rally held over inhumane living conditions at correctional facilities across Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) — Some organizations are calling on Connecticut’s governor to close some of the state’s correctional facilities citing health concerns.

Osborn Correctional Institution is one of Connecticut’s largest and oldest prisons, and some say that the COVID-19 pandemic has only made living conditions worse.

Members from “Connecticut Bail Fund” and “Building It Together CT” are calling on Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Health Department to look into the living conditions at the Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers.

Members told WWLP 22News there are ongoing public health epidemics in Osborn threatening the lives of people. They include COVID-19, poisonous contamination of the plumbing system and drinking water, and asbestos throughout the facility.

“People are dying, people are being affected by the conditions in that facility, and they have been affected by it for years,” Jewu Richardson, co-director of Connecticut Bail Fund said. “Because of COVID, it has highlighted the conditions that are happening in there.”

Lamont has talked about closing some of the state’s facilities. Connecticut’s incarcerated population has decreased by 49% between 2011 and 2021.

WWLP contacted the governor’s office for any comment but have yet to hear back.