Rascal the seal at Maritime Aquarium to make traditional Super Bowl winner pick

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Super Bowl pick tradition is happening at the Maritime Aquarium on Wednesday.

Rascal the harbor seal will choose between the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers. Rascal will swim to an object like an oversized helmet for either team.

The seal Super Bowl pick happens at 10 a.m.

