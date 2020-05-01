 

Raytheon Tech, Collins Aerospace donate $3 million worth of PPE to State of CT

Connecticut

by: WTNH Staff

Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut is getting a big donation of PPE. Raytheon Technologies and Collins Aerospace purchased $3 million worth of gear for the state.

Boxes containing KN95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, and ICU coveralls were delivered this week to a secure location.

Dorothea Wong with Raytheon/Collins Aerospace said of the donation, “with the COVID pandemic, it affects us all, and the key important thing for us now is to protect our families and loved-ones and we are hoping to bring that one step closer with this shipment.”

In all, 12 tractor-trailers full of gear were delivered. The company chartered flights out of China to get it to Connecticut and say it took a lot to get it all through customs.

