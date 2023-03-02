Open book with the American flag on the table images. Read Across America Day Poster, March 2 (Getty Images)

Conn. (WTNH) — Teachers and students are celebrating Read Across America Day with read-alongs from professionals and politicians in the classroom.

The event, held annually on March 2, also falls on the famed children author Dr. Suess’ birthday. It focuses on motivating children and teens to read through reading resources and events.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will join the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, as well as 70 volunteer readers, to read in Hartford Public Schools pre-K classrooms. They’ll be reading “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry.

Governor Ned Lamont will also pay a visit to a classroom, joined by Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor, and West Hartford Board of Education Chair Lorna Thomas-Farquharson.

Classrooms across the state can expect special volunteer visitors, including New Britain’s Smith Elementary School and International Dual Language School in Waterbury.

“Diverse stories provide kids with different perspectives and help them wee how others think and feel,” RAA ambassador and founder Marly Lias said. “Take NEA’s Read Across America Diverse Books Challenge and help kids discover their own voices as they learn from the stories of others.”