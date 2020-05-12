Realtors: Now’s the time to sell your home, even remotely

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Ledyard, we are at a home which sold in just three days.

Just three days on the market. That’s what realtors say they’re seeing a lot now.

There are a lot more people looking to buy homes than people selling them. So they say this is definitely a time that if you want to sell your home, you should do so.

Many of the people looking in Connecticut are from metropolitan areas and they’re either looking for a second home or looking to move out of the city.

“If you’ve got buyers that have a specific need when a new listing comes out, you have have to jump on that right away because I have been seeing less than a week getting multiple offers now. And people asking other realtors asking if you know of anything, is something coming up soon?'” said Carol Christianson, CT Association of Realtors.

During this time of social distancing, realtors say that those who are looking to buy a home are very serious buyers.

In fact some folks like the ones who put the winning bid on this house haven’t even been here to look at it in person.