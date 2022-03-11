MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — The people of Connecticut continue to show amazing generosity towards the people of Ukraine. The latest example is a Monroe realtor that was hoping to collect a few dozen boxes of toys and supplies for refugee children. Instead, they got a lot more.

This Monroe real estate office is running out of real estate. It’s all getting taken up by hundreds of cheer boxes.

“We have stickers, crayons, toothpaste, toothbrush,” explained Dana Piroscaffo, who works in the office, as she pulled items out of one of the boxes. “You know, just some useful stuff for the kids.”

Realty ONE Group Connect is a national company run by a CEO of eastern European descent. He asked each office to collect these boxes for Ukrainian refugee children.

“Our goal when we said this was to get at least 100 boxes,” Chris Bacoulis, owner of Realty ONE Group Connect said. “I said that’s going to be a good amount. We have probably close to 2,000 boxes.”

Katie Lombardo doesn’t even work for Realty ONE, but wanted to help out anyway.

“We just put our lemonade stand out front, put a sign on it and our neighbors just dropped off boxes on a daily basis just to support,” Lombardo said.

In some cases, kids were giving away there favorite toy or stuffed animal in one of these boxes, knowing it’s going for a good cause. And these boxes all have to small like this because little kids may have to carry these from house to house, town to town, because right now they have nowhere to go.

“So even baby shoeboxes, little shoeboxes,” Lombardo said. “People say they’re so small, I say, well, the child that’s carrying it is also going to be small.”

The pictures have been heartbreaking. Watching children pushed out of their homes by war makes you think there’s a lot of evil in this world.

“There’s nothing much we can do about it,” George Alberto of Realty ONE said. “This here gives us a way of actually doing something about it.”

These 2,000 boxes will be shipped to Realty ONE headquarters, then the CEO will get each one to Poland.

“This is small, but to us, it’s huge,” Bacoulis said. “And to those kids over there, it’s going to be huge. That’s all we can keep thinking of.”

In such a big crisis, it’s a way to help the smallest victims.