Recap: The search for missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos
(WTNH) - There have been plenty of twists and turns in the case of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos over the past three weeks. Here's what has happened so far.
Friday May 24th
50 year old Jennifer Dulos drops her five children off at school. After that she was never seen or heard from again.
Friends report her missing that evening. Her car found abandoned near Waveny Park.
Police would later find blood stains and splatter that someone tried to clean up in the garage of her new Canaan home.
Wednesday, May 29th
The search intensifies at Waveny Park for the missing mother.
We start learning more about the ongoing, bitter divorce between Jennifer and her husband Fotis Dulos.
As her family - speaks out.
Carrie Luft said, "If Jennifer in anyway is able to see this we just want to let you know that we love you."
WEB EXTRA: FBI searches Waveny Park
Friday May 31st
The search takes police to Hartford along Albany Avenue. Bags are found containing Jennifer's blood.
Saturday, June 1st
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are arrested for Tampering with Evidence and Hindering Prosecution after police accuse them of dumping those trash bags in Hartford.
That weekend, searches also get underway at homes in Farmington, connected to Fotis Dulos and his home building business.
Monday, June 3rd
Michelle Troconis is released from jail after posting bond.
That same day, the search moves to a trash facility in Hartford. As police look for evidence that possibly ended up here.
WEB EXTRA: Michelle Troconis's Attorney lawyer speaks out on not guilty plea
Tuesday June 11th
Fotis bonds out of jail. His lawyer, Norm Pattis, is coming to his defense, as did the lawyer for Michelle Troconis.
WEB EXTRA: Profile on Attorney Norm Pattis
Wednesday, June 12th
Fotis resumes his life outside of prison with some restrictions until his next court date.
Police also search a water skiing pond in Avon that same day.
WEB EXTRA: What Fotis Dulos and girlfriend's charges in Jennifer Dulos investigation mean
Related: 23 days later, State Police continue to search for possible evidence in case of Jennifer Dulos
Police continue to ask for the public's help.
As they try to figure out what happened to Jennifer Dulos.
The New Canaan Police Department has created a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and a dedicated email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please email or call the New Canaan Police tip line at (203) 594-3544.
More Stories
-
- Son wants answers after healthy mother suddenly dies in Dominican Republic
- Recap: The search for missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos
- Connecticut State Police cruiser struck while checking on disabled vehicle; Trooper injured
- Motorcycle accidents in Haddam and Cromwell under investigation
- Connecticut National Guard members returning from deployment
- Middletown holds first ever Pride parade
- Hartford PD hosts gun buyback event
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Invasive insects are continuing to kill our Connecticut trees
Ash trees and oak trees are becoming more and more scarce across the state of Connecticut all because of the invasive Emerald Ash Borer and Gypsy Moths.Read More »
- Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Damp, but not a Drencher For Father's Day
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Recap: The search for missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos
There have been plenty of twists and turns in the case of missing New Canaan...Read More »
-
Connecticut State Police cruiser struck while checking on disabled vehicle; Trooper injured
Connecticut State Police are investigating after a State Police cruiser was...Read More »
-
Motorcycle accidents in Haddam and Cromwell under investigation
Two motorcycle accidents on Saturday night are being investigated by police.Read More »
-
Connecticut National Guard members returning from deployment
Members of the Connecticut Army National Guard are coming home from...Read More »
-
Middletown holds first ever Pride parade
A first in Middletown on Saturday; The city held a Pride celebration, showing...Read More »
Video Center
-
Capitol Report: Governor Lamont to meet with lawmakers on tolls, but when?
Some possible big developments coming this week on one of Governor Lamont's top issues: TOLLS!Read More »
-
Capitol Report: Here we go again, another Fortune 500 company leaving CT
Oops... It happened again! Another corporate giant has said "Thanks for the memories, Connecticut"! United Technologies is high-tailing it for Boston. The UTC-Raytheon mega merger means the Farmington corporate headquarters are going bye-bye.Read More »
-
Digital Update for Sunday
Happy Father's Day! Here's Your Digital Update for Sunday:•House Fire on Capen Street in Hartford•Gov. Lamont, Legislators to meet about tolls•Travelers Championship opening Ceremony happening tomorrowRead More »