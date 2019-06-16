Recap: The search for missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos

(WTNH) - There have been plenty of twists and turns in the case of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos over the past three weeks. Here's what has happened so far.

Friday May 24th

50 year old Jennifer Dulos drops her five children off at school. After that she was never seen or heard from again.

Friends report her missing that evening. Her car found abandoned near Waveny Park.

Police would later find blood stains and splatter that someone tried to clean up in the garage of her new Canaan home.

Wednesday, May 29th

The search intensifies at Waveny Park for the missing mother.

We start learning more about the ongoing, bitter divorce between Jennifer and her husband Fotis Dulos.

As her family - speaks out.

Carrie Luft said, "If Jennifer in anyway is able to see this we just want to let you know that we love you."

Friday May 31st

The search takes police to Hartford along Albany Avenue. Bags are found containing Jennifer's blood.

Saturday, June 1st

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are arrested for Tampering with Evidence and Hindering Prosecution after police accuse them of dumping those trash bags in Hartford.

That weekend, searches also get underway at homes in Farmington, connected to Fotis Dulos and his home building business.

Monday, June 3rd

Michelle Troconis is released from jail after posting bond.

That same day, the search moves to a trash facility in Hartford. As police look for evidence that possibly ended up here.

Tuesday June 11th

Fotis bonds out of jail. His lawyer, Norm Pattis, is coming to his defense, as did the lawyer for Michelle Troconis.

Wednesday, June 12th

Fotis resumes his life outside of prison with some restrictions until his next court date.

Police also search a water skiing pond in Avon that same day.

Police continue to ask for the public's help.

As they try to figure out what happened to Jennifer Dulos.

The New Canaan Police Department has created a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and a dedicated email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please email or call the New Canaan Police tip line at (203) 594-3544.