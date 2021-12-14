Recent Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame inductee honored for lifelong commitment to service

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s class of distinguished veterans was recently inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame.

Brian Ohler, one of the inductees and the associate director of safety and engineering for Hartford HealthCare at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, spoke with News 8’s Lisa Carberg about the hall of fame and discussed his current role in the community.

The Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes veterans of the Armed Forces who’ve maintained a lifelong commitment to selfless service, even long after their military enlistment has ended.

