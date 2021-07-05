Record-setting travel for 4th of July 2021 after 18 months with pandemic restrictions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Record-setting travel across the country this 4th of July weekend. Now, thousands are headed back home, and in Connecticut the skies, highways, rails, and waterways are busy.

So many travelers from Union Station in New Haven to I-95. This kind of holiday travel unthinkable for the last 18 months or so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Could be one of the reasons people seem to be in such good spirits—from the rest areas to the train stations

Planes, trains, and automobiles. Families traveling to and through our state – for many of them the most travel they’ve done in more than a year.

Syed Ullah was waiting for his bus at Union Station Monday. He told News 8 how his holiday weekend went – his first with his family since the pandemic started: “Family members came from Baltimore, Maryland, and so many families five or six we got together had a beautiful time…We felt assured and safe.”

But, signs of the pandemic are still apparent. Mass transit riders still masked. So were most people as they went in and out of rest areas on I-95.

“See a little normalcy, thank God, and I hope it stays like this,” said Rolline. She, Sean, and the kids now headed back to Astoria, Queens after meeting up with family in Cromwell.

Coming up was rough thanks to the rain and road delays.

“It was bad; it took an extra 45 minutes.”

They left early Monday when traffic seemed to be light. So did a lot of other people.

“We came down 95 through Providence and down here there were a few slowdowns.”

“I anticipate it’s going to get a lot worse.”

State Police are out in force. Already three fatal accidents over the weekend.