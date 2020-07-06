Recruitment effort announced for CT poll workers as changes in elections made amid COVID-19 crisis

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced Monday a statewide effort to recruit poll workers for Connecticut’s primary and general elections.

“One of the major effects of COVID-19 we have seen in other states is the struggle to staff polling places and local election offices,” said Secretary Merrill. “We are working with our local election officials to make sure that they have the resources they need for the elections in August and November, including adequate staffing. No Connecticut voter will have to choose between protecting their health and exercising their right to vote.”

The virus tends to affect senior citizens and people with pre-existing conditions most severely. Secretary Merrill’s office pointed out, the poll worker population in CT and across the country tends to be older than the population at large. Therefore, the secretary’s office says, due to higher risk factors, “a portion of the poll worker community may not be able to work in August or November” as they normally would.

To keep all voters safe, “polls will now feature social distancing and personal protective equipment (PPE), and Town Clerks offices are preparing for a much higher volume of absentee ballots than there are in a typical election.”

Voters interested in working at the polls should sign up at myvote.ct.gov/volunteer.