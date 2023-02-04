Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is helping 13 people after five separate fires broke out across the state on Friday and Saturday.

The first two fires — one in New Britain on Pleasant Street and one on Jackson Road in Bloomfield — broke out on Friday. Six adults and four children required the Red Cross’ aid.

On Saturday, fires broke out on Holbrook Avenue in Willimantic, West Main Street in Hebron, and Fitch Hill Road in Uncasville. Three adults are being assisted from those blazes.

Each family received a recovery envelope containing information to help recover from a fire, including tips on cleanup, important contacts, dealing with damaged items, and more. Comfort kits were also distributed, which contained personal care items like toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies, and more.

