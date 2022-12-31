WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is assisting with 20 adults and 17 children who were displaced in a fire on High Street in Waterbury on Saturday.

According to the fire department, the call came in just after 2 a.m. for a fire at 92 High St. The fire was visible on the third floor from the outside of the four-story building.

Fire officials said everyone made it out of the building without injury.

The 11 families in the home, which included 20 adults and 17 children, received a recovery envelope from the Red Cross to assist with damaged items and tips on cleanup. Additionally, the Red Cross provided comfort kits to those in need.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Waterbury Fire Marshal’s office.

