Red Cross urging organizations to host blood drives
(WTNH) - The American Red Cross is urging individuals or organizations to host blood drives, a shortfall of blood drives in the winter months could mean impairing patient care.
Red Cross says that right now the need for blood drives across the country is up to 6,500 drives.
"Blood shortages are not uncommon during the winter months, and these shortages could cause delays in patient care. But with the help of volunteer blood drive partners, the Red Cross can be better prepared to meet patient needs all winter long." Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Biomedical Services said in a Red Cross news release.
The life saving organization is looking to find hosts during the months of December, January, and February. About 250 blood drives are needed in the area.
To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive. Blood drive partners who host a drive between Dec. 20 and Jan. 6 will receive long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirts for all who come to give, and if the partner achieves its donation goal, it will be recognized in a national newspaper highlighting its lifesaving work.
