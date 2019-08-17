Red Cross volunteers train for hurricane season

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — When there are hurricanes and house fires, the Red Cross is there.

When Denise Brough isn’t in class learning how to respond to disasters, she’s teaching her own accounting class to kids at Danbury High School.

She joined 17 other volunteers Saturday, training how to use the response units.

“Just an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others,” Brough said. “With the hurricane season around the corner, I thought perhaps they might need some assistance.

All of the volunteers spend two hours in the classroom, then two hours learning these vehicles. They need to get road ready so they can help lots of people.

Eric Oubre from the Red Cross said, “We always need volunteers in Connecticut and Rhode Island, The Red Cross responds to disasters every day across the country. Every 8 minutes, we respond to a home fire.”

Cheryl Martin with MIRA said, “It’s important for us to learn how to drive the trucks and how to help the people when they are in need.”

Their hands-on training is combined with online classes, and in all, they get about 40 hours of training. Once that’s done, they’re off to respond anywhere disaster strikes in the country.

“It’s just a phenomenal opportunity, I had some free time, so I really want to give back to the community,” Brough said.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.