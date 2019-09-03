Regional 12 students displaced to temporary buildings due to crumbling foundation at elementary school

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — While it’s a little later than planned, students in Tolland are starting their school year on Tuesday, September 3rd due a crumbling foundation at an elementary school.

This is a problem plaguing so many buildings in this part of the state. When Birch Grove Primary School was built, the foundation included the mineral pyrrhotite.

We now know that causes foundations to crumble. That’s why kids are going back to school in temporary buildings instead.

A crumbling foundation is bad and expensive for a house, and it’s even worse and more expensive for a building the size of a school. The start of school was delayed a few days so they could finish setting up temporary classrooms on the school grounds.

By temporary, we mean they’re going to be in those classrooms for the next two years. That’s how long it’s going to take to rebuild the school. They’re going to use the same site, the same footprint even, just with a proper foundation.

Officals say it’s going to cost somewhere around $46 million. Since it’s an emergency situation that needs to get fixed ASAP, the state has agreed to pay a little more than half the cost.

So students at Birch Grove will be returning to a very different kind of school environment on Tuesday. The district delayed the first day of class for all the schools in town so they would all be on the same schedule for the year.

