Regis Philbin’s Greenwich home hits the market for $4.59 million

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– TV personality Regis Philbin‘s sprawling Connecticut mansion is up from grabs.
The picture perfect English Manor-inspired residence that is secluded on 2.59 acres in Greenwich has been put on the market by Sotheby’s.
According to Sotheby’s, the home includes a dramatic two story foyer, seven fireplaces, a mahogany library, a sun-room, pub room with a full bar, a billiard room, a home theater, a sauna, a gym and a spacious wine cellar.
And that’s just the inside. The outside comes with terraces surrounding the pool and space with adjacent fountains, a tennis court and a garden walkway leading to a one bedroom guest house and a five car garage.
If you want to live like a famous TV star and singer, the home is on the market for only $4.59 million.