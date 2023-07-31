NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Registration is now open for the fall semester at all Connecticut State Community College (CT State) campuses.

Fall 2023 semester credit classes start Aug. 29 with a mix of on-campus, online and hybrid options.

CT State offers hundreds of associate degrees and certificates and short-term career training certifications that prepare students for transfer to four-year degrees and transition into the workforce with programs like advanced manufacturing technology, cybersecurity, data science, early childhood education, information technology, and health care.

Students can complete a certificate in as little as six months, and a degree in two years.

Students planning to attend a CT State Community College campus for the first time should start by applying online.

