Relief efforts underway for Puerto Rico from Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — After a series of earthquakes and aftershocks, buildings in Puerto Rico are crumbling. That’s what inspired a local Waterbury school district to step up.

Still recovering from Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is now being hit with a series of powerful earthquakes causing major damage.

So that’s why neighbors in Waterbury are doing their part. The superintendent here just announced they are willing to help any student from Puerto Rico who needs to relocate.

Over the weekend, News 8 spoke with neighbors fleeing the island. They just missed the most recent large quake that struck Saturday. But they said when the first big one hit last week, they didn’t know if they would survive.

“I’m looking at the ceiling if it’s gonna cave in,” Albert Rodriguez says. “Every day, every other hour we were getting tremors.”

Connecticut state leaders are also looking into how they can help. Governor Ned Lamont has spoken to lawmakers saying the Connecticut National Guard is ready to go if need be.

Hartford leaders already announced plans for relief drives – water, food, and medical supplies – and get them to the island. Bridgeport will announce plans to help on Monday.

