NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Communities across Connecticut will once again honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks, 161 had ties to Connecticut.

News 8 compiled a list of events marking 21 years since the attacks. See the list below, organized by date. If you know of a 9/11 memorial event, share it with us.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Westport: Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. at Sherwood Island State Park. Family members of those who were killed in the attacks will participate, and the names of the 161 victims with ties to Connecticut will be read aloud.

Friday, Sept. 9

New Canaan: A ceremony on the front lawn of Town Hall starts at 9:59 a.m. Refreshments will be served immediately following the ceremony. All are welcome.

Windsor Locks: The Connecticut Fire Academy’s remembrance ceremony starts at 9 a.m. at 34 Perimeter Rd.,

Sunday, Sept. 11

Avon: Avon Volunteer Fire Department’s memorial ceremony starts at 7:45 a.m. at the Avon Town Green. Refreshments to follow.

Fairfield County: The opening ceremony of this year’s CT United Ride starts at 10:30 a.m. in Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. The 60-mile motorcade starts at 11:30 a.m., going through 10 towns in Fairfield County. Spectators are encouraged to cheer on riders along the route.

Milford: A ringing of the bells starts at 8:46 a.m. at Milford Fire Station Number 7 (55 Wheelers Farm Rd.).

New London: A ceremony led by U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival.

Plainfield: A candlelight ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at the Plainfield Veterans Park next to the town hall).

Southington: A service starts at 8:46 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial in Plantsville on the corner of Summer and Main streets. The public is encouraged to arrive at 8:30 a.m.

West Haven: A flag-raising ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. at the William A. Soderman Memorial Flagpole in Bradley Point Park.