Remembering iconic actor Christopher Plummer and his Connecticut connection

(WTNH) — The world premiere of the Sound of Music was on the Shubert Stage, and while Plummer was not in that production, his role in the movie as Captain Von Trapp will live on forever, and so will the impact he made on the Connecticut stage.

Captain von Trapp in 1965’s Sound of Music is how the world fell in love with Christopher Plummer. But he was so much more. His résumé spanned seven decades. He won an Oscar, two Tonys and two Emmys. As the world recognized his work, he lived right here in Weston and captivated audiences across Connecticut.

“I just remember him being a very gracious man. Just amazing to be able to meet someone of his caliber with the background that he has,” Anthony Lupinacci, Shubert Theater Dir. of Marketing & Community Relations.

In 1973, he was in the World Premier of Neil Simon’s The Good Doctor on the Shubert Stage in New Haven.

Then in 1981, he joined James Earl Jones in Stratford’s American Shakespeare Theater for Othello. He came back to the Shubert in 1988 for Macbeth

Ten years later, he did a one-man show where he portrayed the famous actor, John Barrymore.

“He’s a classically trained actor and so he actually prefered when he was on the stage here to do the role with no mircophones, no amplification,” Lupinacci said.