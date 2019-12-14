Remembering the Sandy Hook tragedy

(WTNH) — It’s been seven years since the Sandy Hook tragedy in Newtown.

Seven years ago today, 26 victims — 20 children and six adults — lost their lives.

Here are their names:

Governor Ned Lamont announced he has directed flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff Saturday, in remembrance of the Sandy Hook victims.

Senator Richard Blumenthal released a statement saying,

Our hearts still ache. The pain remains real. Seven years have passed but the unspeakable horror of that day still haunts us. The courage and resilience of the Sandy Hook families and community – their decency and dignity – continue to inspire us.

Honor with action: We can best honor those 26 beautiful lost lives by action to stop the continuing epidemic of gun violence. This senseless scourge can be abated through common sense steps favored by overwhelming majorities of Americans – emergency risk protection order laws and universal background checks and others. Congress’ inaction makes it complicit in the bloodshed.

Another year should not pass without real action to honor Sandy Hook families, and countless others across the country grieving for gun violence victims – in Parkland, Orlando, Las Vegas, and elsewhere. A political movement is coalescing, and it cannot be denied historic reform.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)