Rental rebate program aims to help elderly, disabled Connecticut communities

(WTNH) — This is the time of year when people can start applying for a Rental Rebate program which is aimed at helping the elderly and disabled.

“I get it every year,” said Bonnie Nicholson of Norwich.

She counts on the money she gets from the state-funded program right before the holidays. It’s usually about $500 and it’s very helpful.

“Oh my goodness yes it is,” said Nicholson. “It’s very… I feel bad to have to say that but it really does a lot.”

Starting this month, Norwich along with many cities and towns all across the state is accepting applications. Those who apply must be 65 or older or on 100 percent disability and pay a disproportionately high amount for rent and utilities compared to their income.

“Anyone who’s on SSD or SSI for sure should apply,” sad Lee-Ann Gomes, Director of Norwich Human Services.

Gomes says it just takes ten minutes to enter a person’s documentation into the computer so it’s worth trying to apply.

“I don’t even make a thousand dollars a month,” said Mike Gleason of Norwich. “I only make around $800, $900 so basically I get around maybe $500.”

In order to qualify, single people must make less than $37,600/year and couples must have a combined income of less than $45,800/year.

The city is accepting applications through the end of October so there is time to apply.

Gomes says if there is a qualifying reason someone cannot apply by October 31, they may be able to get an extension and the city will accept those applications through December.

After that it usually takes about a month to receive a rebate check.

“That helps out a lot because there are times you don’t have that stuff,” said Gleason.

“Married couples can get as much as $900 back and singles can get as much as $700 back so it’s significant,” said Gomes.

“It helps a lot of people not just me,” said Nicholson. “It helps thousands of people really.”

People living in an elderly or disabled housing complex can apply right through their resident service manager and anyone can apply through Norwich Human Services.