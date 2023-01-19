WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As inflation, Russia’s war in Ukraine and supply chain issues continue to ravage the U.S. economy, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) is touting a piece of proposed legislation as a potential solution.

DeLauro said that corporate greed is also to blame for soaring grocery costs, noting that the food business is mostly in the hands of a few companies.

“We have to address this issue of the consolidation of the industry,” she said Thursday while at a food pantry in West Haven. “It has not helped to lower prices, it has only fueled — pardon the pun — the increases in costs in both food and fuel costs.”

It’s a problem that Connecticut food banks are seeing daily.

“People are struggling to be able to purchase food to begin with,” said Jason Jakubowski, the CEO of Connecticut Foodshare. “If their dollar is not going as far at the grocery store, that puts more pressure on us as the state’s food bank.”

The Lower Food and Fuel Cost Act would give the U.S. Department of Agriculture $700 million to help food producers with the cost of nutrient management, precision agriculture and the price of infrastructure for renewable fuels. The bill would also create a food and supply chain task force, along with expanding eligibility for conservation loans.