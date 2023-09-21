WASHINGTON (WTNH) — The End Diaper Need Act of 2023 would distribute diapers to families in desperate need of them, according to Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), who proposed the legislation this week.

The bill, also introduced by California’s Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), would create a $100 million “demonstration program” for how to distribute free diapers and diapering products to low-income and underserved communities.

“Families across the United States are struggling with the rising cost of living and stagnant wages that do not keep up with their expenses,” DeLauro said in a written announcement. “Sadly, one in three families do not have enough diapers to keep their children clean and healthy. We cannot allow that to continue.”

Low-income families with infants spend 14% of their pay on diapers, according to a statement from Lee.

DeLauro has previously pushed efforts to help families access diapers, including creating the Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot, which provided grants to diaper banks.