Rep. Scanlon proposes legislation for CT child tax credit

by: WTNH.com Staff

HARTOFRD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new state income tax credit is being proposed at the state Capitol, which would provide financial relief for low and middle-income families with children in Connecticut.

State Representative Sean Scanlon of Guilford is behind the proposal.

“For example, if you’re a middle-class family with three kids you make between $50K and $200K together as a family, which I know is a lot of money for a lot of people — by year four of that plan, you would have a $1,800 tax credit off your taxes, which for a lot of people is significant money,” Scanlon explained.

The bill is patterned after the federal child tax credit.

