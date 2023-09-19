NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report suggests that 39% of households in Connecticut — and 43% of households in the greater Waterbury area — struggle to afford necessities like rent, child care, food and transportation.

“So, what does that tell us? It indicated that there is an important mismatch between the wages people earn in the jobs available to them and the cost of the essentials they need for their family,” said Lisa Tepper Bates, and president and CEO of the United Way of Connecticut.

The ALICE Threshold is the minimum income that’s required for a household to survive. The report found that the expiration of COVID-19 monetary relief has increased the strain on families.

Tepper Bates said she hopes that the report will spark discuss about policy changes that could help.