Report: Best school districts in Connecticut

(WTNH)–A new list is out ranking the best private and public schools in each state.

According to the annual report by “Niche”, these are the top 10 public schools in Connecticut:

Staples High School in Westport New Canaan High School Darien High School Weston High School Greenwich High School Glastonbury High School Conard High School in West Hartford Simsbury High School Wilton High School Fairfield Warde High School

The top 10 private schools in Connecticut:

Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford Hotchkiss School in Lakeville Loomis School in Windsor Hopkins School in New Haven The Taft School in Watertown Greenwich Academy in Greenwich Pomfret School in Pomfret Brunswick School in Greenwich Kent School in Kent Green Farms Academy in Westport

The rankings were based on test scores, graduation rates, and teacher quality.

You can see the full lists here.