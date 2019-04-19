Report claims school resource officers don't make schools safer
(WTNH) - A new report by a group called "Connecticut Voices for Children" found that school resource officers don't appear to make schools safer.
It determined that there wasn't much difference in the amount of crime between schools that had an officer and those that didn't
"We used measures of things like incidences, weapon violations, also drug and alcohol violations, fights and things like that. When we looked at those measures, we didn't see a sizable impact in either direction of the presence of school resource officers," said Camara Stokes Hudson, Associate Policy Fellow at Connecticut Voices for Children.
The report also found that Latino students were arrested six times more often in schools that had resource officers.
The head of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association calls the findings "completely asinine."
