Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is approaching, and while Connecticut may not be the most politically inclined state across the U.S., a new study reveals that residents are definitely engaged.

According to a study conducted by WalletHub, Connecticut ranked No. 22 among the most politically engaged states. Each state was ranked based on 10 key indicators of political engagement, including the percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election to total political contributions per adult population.

The study found that 51% of Connecticut voters ages 18 to 24 are politically engaged, while 74% of elderly voters above the age of 65 are involved in politics. Additionally, Connecticut took the fourth spot for highest total political contributions per adult population.

While Connecticut ranked alongside Vermont, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, Maryland took the No. 1 spot for the most politically engaged state, followed by New Jersey and Virginia. Maine had the highest percentage of electorate who voted in the 2018 midterms, while New Jersey had the highest percentage of voters in the 2020 presidential election.

On the other end of the spectrum, Arkansas was ranked as the least politically engaged state, alongside West Virginia and Alabama. Arkansas had the least percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election, as well as the least percentage of electorate who voted in the 2018 midterm and 2020 presidential elections.

The study also found that blue states are more politically engaged than red states.

See how each state ranked in the study here.