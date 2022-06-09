Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the rise of mass shootings across the country, Connecticut was ranked among the states that are least dependent on the gun industry, according to a new report.

The report, released by the personal finance website WalletHub, ranked 50 states across three key dimensions: the firearms industry, gun prevalence, and gun politics. Each state’s dimensions were evaluated using 16 relevant metrics, including gun shows per capita, strictness of state gun laws, and minimum age to purchase and possess firearms.

Connecticut ranked 43 in the report’s list of states’ dependency on the gun industry, ahead of New England states Massachusetts, Maryland, and Rhode Island, as well as New Jersey, New York, and Hawaii.

While Rhode Island took the No. 50 spot as the least dependent state on the gun industry, Idaho took the top spot for the most prevalent state dependency. Wyoming, Kentucky, South Dakota, and Montana were also among the states with an overall dependency with Montana ranking the highest for gun ownership.

New Hampshire has the highest firearms industry jobs per 10,000 residents, which is 18 times higher than in Hawaii, as well as the highest total federal business taxes paid by the firearms industry per capita. The report also found that even though New York is not highly dependent on the industry, it has the highest average firearms industry wages and benefits, hitting over $85,000.

The report follows numerous mass shootings in the U.S.; in 2022, there have been at least four mass shootings every week. Last year, guns contributed more than $70 billion to the U.S. economy, generating $7.9 billion in federal and state taxes, according to an estimate by The Firearm Industry Trade Association.

Gun control is a hot topic not just in Connecticut, but across the country, especially following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas last month. New York has since implemented a new law to raise the minimum age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle to 21-years-old.

Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) have been outspoken about stricter gun laws across the nation.

See the full WalletHub report here.