NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report released from the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence found that the health care system has missed opportunities to help pregnant people who have experienced domestic violence.

The report recommends strengthening pathways to care by increasing connections between health care providers and intimate partner violence services.

“And, so that’s what we’ve really been focusing on, is how do we work with health professionals — whether it be in the emergency rooms, or OB-GYNs offices, or pediatricians, or other areas where individuals will be seeking health care in order to intervene sooner,” said Meghan Scanlon, the president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Between 2015-21, about one-third of people who experienced a pregnancy-associated death in Connecticut had experienced intimate partner violence in their lives. Of that group, 67% had experienced domestic violence either during their pregnancy, or one year after it.

Scanlon said lives can be saved if there are interventions sooner. She said it’s important for the organization to partner more with health professionals to train them on the issue.

Resources for victims are available online.