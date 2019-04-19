Connecticut

Report: CT lost over 3,000 jobs in first three months of 2019

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 07:17 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 07:17 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The first part of the year hasn't been great for Connecticut's job market.

The state lost 3,400 jobs in three months, according to the latest report from the Department of Labor. 

One of the biggest drops was last month, where the state lost more than 1,300 jobs. 

The decrease pushed our unemployment rate a little bit higher than the national rate, of 3.8 percent. 

