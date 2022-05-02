(WTNH) – A new report released by WalletHub ranks the best and worst states for working moms.

According to WalletHub, women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce and nearly 68 percent of moms with children under the age of 18 were working in 2021.

The website looked at state dynamics across 17 key metrics to identify the best and worst states for working moms. So, where does Connecticut rank? Pretty high up on the list.

Overall, Connecticut ranked #2 among the best states for working moms, according to WalletHub. Looking at key metrics, CT ranked #1 for the lowest gender pay gaps.

To determine the best and worst states, WalletHub compared all 50 states across three dimensions, which include child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance.

Here are the top 10 states for working moms:

Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island Minnesota District of Columbia Vermont New Jersey New York New Hampshire

The worst state for working moms, according to WalletHub, is Louisiana.

See the full report here.