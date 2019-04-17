Connecticut

Report examining quality of life in seven cities in Connecticut to be released

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 06:47 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 06:47 AM EDT

(WTNH) - We're getting a closer look at the conditions in education, housing, and health for people living in seven cities in Connecticut. 

The 'State of Urban Connecticut' is a joint effort between Quinnipiac University and Urban League of Southern Connecticut that examines the impact of affordable housing, health disparities, transportation, immigration, and re-entry justice.

The report was authored by 10 Quinnipiac faculty members and four outside experts who collected data using focus groups and interviews from people in Bridgeport, Danbury, Hartford, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, and Waterbury. 

The report's findings will be used to guide and frame policy in communities and will be released at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center