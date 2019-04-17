Report examining quality of life in seven cities in Connecticut to be released

(WTNH) - We're getting a closer look at the conditions in education, housing, and health for people living in seven cities in Connecticut.

The 'State of Urban Connecticut' is a joint effort between Quinnipiac University and Urban League of Southern Connecticut that examines the impact of affordable housing, health disparities, transportation, immigration, and re-entry justice.

The report was authored by 10 Quinnipiac faculty members and four outside experts who collected data using focus groups and interviews from people in Bridgeport, Danbury, Hartford, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, and Waterbury.

The report's findings will be used to guide and frame policy in communities and will be released at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

