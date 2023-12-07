HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report released on Thursday gives the first snapshot into how Connecticut households were impacted during the pandemic.

The study, which looked into the cost of energy, transportation, water and housing, found that about 424,000 households in the state face unaffordable home energy costs.

“There is need everywhere,” Rep. Holly Cheeseman (R-District 37). “When you see the costs that people are paying, when you see the other demands that they have on their purse, and how they struggle to meet those needs — how can we, as a state, in conjunction with our partners like UI and Eversource and other suppliers — not do everything in our power to help them?”

Operation Fuel’s winter and spring energy assistance programs will open for applications on Jan. 8.