1  of  2
Breaking News
Fotis Dulos’ legal team files motion to dismiss charges Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

Report for New Haven officer involved shooting complete, Wethersfield OIS report nearly finished

Connecticut

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)-The Connecticut State Police report on the officer involved shooting in New Haven this past April is complete.

It’s being turned over to the state’s attorney’s office, which will make a decision on criminal charges for the two officers who fired at an unarmed couple.

“I am in receipt of the materials and I will be reviewing it carefully before any final decision is made.” New Haven State’s Attorney Pat Griffin told News 8.

Related Content: Hamden, Yale officers involved in shooting identified, placed on administrative leave

State Police say the report on the officer-involved shooting in Wethersfield that left and 18-year-old dead is expected to wrap up soon. That shooting happened just 4 days after the New Haven shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss