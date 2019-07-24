Breaking News
2 injured after car crashes into creek in East Haven
Report for New Haven officer involved shooting complete, Wethersfield OIS report nearly finished

by: WTNH.com staff

(WTNH)-The Connecticut State Police report on the officer involved shooting in New Haven this past April is complete.

It’s being turned over to the state’s attorney’s office, which will make a decision on criminal charges for the two officers who fired at an unarmed couple.

“I am in receipt of the materials and I will be reviewing it carefully before any final decision is made.” New Haven State’s Attorney Pat Griffin told News 8.

State Police say the report on the officer-involved shooting in Wethersfield that left and 18-year-old dead is expected to wrap up soon.

State police said in a statement, “The two shootings, which took place within 4 days of one another, the complexity and scope of the investigations, and the agency’s desire to complete thorough reviews has taken longer than we had initially anticipated.”

