Report-It Recap: Viewer photos, videos of Tropical Storm Henri’s impact on CT

Conn. (WTNH) — From beautiful yet ominous coastal shots to big waves to downed limbs, pictures came streaming into the News 8 newsroom, much like the rain came streaming into Connecticut.

Adriana in Stonington and Jennifer in Essex sent us video of the water coming down in sheets as Tropical Storm Henri made its impact on Eastern Connecticut.

Some of our more serious photos came from Ben in East Haddam who had downed power lines resulting in a small fire. Thankfully everyone was safe.

We have a look at a downed tree in Waterford, captured by a storm watcher named Joe.

WEB EXTRA: Henri flooding in Vernon- Courtesy: Laura Tuneski via Report it

And, amidst the damage, some surprisingly peaceful images…

The Pinto family captured a home movie of their dancing sunflowers in Shelton.

And, thanks to Laurie for showing us a shot of egrets sheltering in a Guilford salt marsh, riding out the storm like the rest of us.

In Manchester, Brandon Farr captured footage of a skimboarder catching some (small) waves on their flooded street.

We are happy to say, “Au Revoir, Henri.” We appreciate the help, Everyone.

You can always send pictures and videos to ReportIt@wtnh.com.