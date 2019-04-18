Report on impact of school resource officers in Connecticut schools to be released

(WTNH) - A new report is examining the impact school resource officers have on discipline and academics in Connecticut schools.

Connecticut Voices for Children is set to release the report Thursday morning, which finds that students attending schools with the officers were at greater risk of discipline overall.

The group says while school resource officers aim to improve school safety, discipline like expulsion and arrests can negatively affect students and harm school climate.

The full report is set to be released at 9 a.m. Thursday.