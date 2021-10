Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is getting ready for a presidential visit!

According to our news partners at the Hartford Courant, President Biden will be in the state Friday as he tours the country to win support for his infrastructure bill and his “build back better” agenda.

There is no word yet on where he will visit.

This would mark the President’s second visit to Connecticut since he was sworn in in January.

He spoke at the U.S. Coast Guard’s commencement ceremony in New London back in May.