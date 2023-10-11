NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut ranks among the best states for implementing anti-bullying measures, according to a report released Wednesday from WalletHub.

The report studied 47 states and Washington, D.C., using metrics such as the prevalence of bullying, the impact of bullying and the existence of anti-bullying laws to create the rankings.

Overall, Connecticut ranked 35th on the list for the biggest bullying problem, with first place meaning a state has the most bullying. When it came to the rankings in other categories, it came in 24th for the prevalence of bullying, for 39th bullying impact and treatment, and 41 for anti-bullying laws.

It ranked last on the list for the percent of high school students who attempt suicide, meaning it is the state with the least.