HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More Connecticut students are attending school more often, according to an announcement on Monday from the state’s department of education.

Chronic absenteeism rates dropped from 23.7% in 2021-22 to 20% in 2022-23, according to the state. That comes out to about 18,000 more students regularly going to class.

It’s a welcome improvement for leaders.

“The improvements in chronic absenteeism, as well as math and science scores, should encourage us to strengthen our collective resolve, and to continue working together intensely to reengage all students in education,” said Charlene Russell-Tucker, the state department of education commissioner.

The improvements were across all grade levels. Students are considered to be chronically absent if they miss at least 15 days of school in a year.

Absenteeism rates skyrocketed during the pandemic. In 2015-16, the U.S. Department of Education estimated that one in six students were chronically absent.