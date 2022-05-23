Conn. (WTNH) — Superior Court Judge Alice Bruno, who has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars despite not showing up for work in more than two years, will now face an unpaid suspension.

According to documents obtained by News 8 Monday, Bruno has agreed to be suspended from her position without pay starting on June 2. In return, the state will end an investigation into her absence from office.

Bruno left Waterbury Superior Court in 2019 and never came back. Bruno accuses court officials of refusing to accommodate her disability in order for her to return to work.

Bruno negotiated the terms of the suspension, giving her the ability to apply for a disability retirement. If that request is denied, Bruno will resign.