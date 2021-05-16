Reports of shots fired at Shelton carnival unfounded, police say

Police said they are taking this situation seriously and will continue to take the appropriate steps to ensure everyone's safety.

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Shelton responded to multiple reports of people with guns and shots fired at the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley in Shelton Saturday. However, police said that evidence that any of the incidents actually happened has been unfounded.

Police said that on Saturday at around 9:15 p.m., an officer received a report that people had guns near the carnival.

Another 911 call came in around the same time regarding an alleged fight at the carnival. The caller did not see a gun or a fight, but she said people running, and she assumed a fight was taking place.

Officers responded to the scene within minutes, reporting people were fleeing the area.

Police investigation revealed that it was believed that someone yelled that people had guns; police said that this is an unsubstantiated report.

Police said they did not locate any witnesses that saw a gun, and all the carnival employees and others that police spoke to also did not see any guns or hear gunshots.

Police said there are no confirmed reports of a gun incident at the carnival Saturday night.

Police pointed out that several rumors of the alleged incident were going around social media. Police said that these pages are not affiliated with the police department and that some of the posts referred to incidents that happened in other cities.

Police remind the Shelton community that their official pages are Shelton CT Police Department and Shelton CT Police Department Crime Prevention & Neighborhood Watch Program.

Police said they are taking this situation seriously and will continue to take the appropriate steps to ensure everyone’s safety.