Republican candidate for CT’s 5th District latest figure in Trump, Ukraine scandal

(WTNH) — A Republican candidate for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is the latest figure to emerge in the Ukraine scandal.

Robert Hyde is part of a text message exchange with an associate of Rudy Giuliani about an effort to run surveillance on the Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.

Hyde, 40, grew up in Canton, CT and graduated from CCSU.

His online candidate survey with Ballotpedia suggests he would like to be the fictional character ‘James Bond.’ Seems like his international intrigue is now becoming real.

A well-known Trump donor, Hyde is now under the microscope. His correspondents with a Giuliani associate are now at the center of the impeachment debate.

On Facebook Hyde responded “for them to take some text my buddies and I wrote back to some dweeb…we were playing with is definitely laughable”

News 8 reached out to Robert Hyde via text message Wednesday to get his side of the story. He said he was only doing an exclusive with a conservative online TV company.

His home in Simsbury was recently put on the market.

Last month, the State Republican party returned donations Hyde made to them after he tweeted a sexually-explicit message about a former presidential candidate in 2019.

News 8’s Capitol Report panel discussed the latest controversy.

“We’ve had people like Robert Hyde before Trump, and we will have people like him after. He will be forced to quit.” – John McKinney, GOP Analyst

Fellow Republican, Alex Plitsas, who is Director of a State GOP Veterans Group tells News 8, Hyde doesn’t represent GOP values.

“You can say something off color, claim it was a joke and get away with it once, but the things that come out of his mouth do not represent my values, the values of the Republican Party, or those in the State, and I was appalled by his conduct and the things he has said.” – Alex Plitsas, CT GOP Veterans Director

The GOP state party chairman also asked Hyde to get out of the congressional race.

I have asked Rob Hyde to end his bid for Congress. His campaign is a distraction for the Democrats to raise money and falsely label all Republicans with his antics. In my view he is not helping other Republican candidates or @realDonaldTrump win. #ctpolitics — J.R. Romano (@CTGOPChair) January 15, 2020

Robert Hyde contacted News 8 late Wednesday to say that his interview on this matter will be made public at 7 p.m. Wednesday on that conservative streaming TV outlet.

Meantime, The State Party Chair will have a conference call Wednesday evening with State central members to discuss next steps in this ongoing saga.