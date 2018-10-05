Republican candidate for State Representative under fire for Parkland comments Video

WTNH - A candidate for State Representative is under fire for his past comments on social media.

Back in March, Republican Steve Baleshiski. who is running against House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz,

made inflammatory remarks on Facebook about the Parkland school shootings.

In one of his posts, he said Parkland survivor David Hogg can, "burn in hell."

On Friday, the Connecticut Education Association condemned Baleshiski, calling his comments "vile".

Balesheski defended his posts to the New Britain Herald, saying it was a figure of speech people use when frustrated or angry about something,