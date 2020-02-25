Republicans to honor girls suing over transgender policy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans plan to honor the three high school runners who are suing to block a policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports.

Connecticut Republican Party Chairman J.R. Romano says Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule will be given the party’s Courage Award at a fundraiser in March.

The girls filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which allows athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify and several local school boards. The lawsuit argues the transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage.