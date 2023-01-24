Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational cannabis sales have been up and running in Connecticut for less than three weeks, and already sales are booming.

But as adult-use marijuana flies off the shelves, Connecticut Republicans have unveiled new proposals for safety legislation.

One of the proposals would set up a limit on the amount of THC that would be allowed per serving in a product. Another would require products to disclose the presence of THC and how potent it is.

THC is the component in cannabis that is psychoactive, which allows users to feel a “high”.

“Cannabis products and especially vapes can have up to a 99% concentration of THC,” said State Representative David Rutigliano (R. – Trumbull). “Compared to the marijuana of our youth, for the romanticized nature of Woodstock and the ’60s, ’70s, or ’80s, the concentration of THC back in those days was 2% to 5% at most. The adverse medical consequences from these products and these strains are staggering.”

There are more Republican-led proposals advocating for marijuana safety. For example, another proposal asks for restrictions on gas stations selling marijuana products. Another suggests prohibiting marijuana use anywhere alcohol is prohibited.