Reputed CT mobster Robert Gentile, key figure in investigation into world’s biggest art heist, dies

(WTNH) — Reputed mobster Robert Gentile, a key figure in the decades-old investigation into the world’s biggest art heist, has died, his attorney Ryan McGuigan told News 8 Wednesday.

More than half a billion dollars worth of rare art was stolen 31 years ago from a museum in Boston and has never been found. The investigation has focused on one man from Manchester, Connecticut: Robert ‘Bobby the Cook’ Gentile.

In a four-part television series “The Big Heist”, released earlier this year, News 8’s Dennis House sat down with Gentile to learn about him, talk about the crime, and ask him what he knows.

