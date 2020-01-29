Rescheduled Dulos bond hearing to commence Wednesday with new bondsman

STAMFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — As Fotis Dulos is getting treated in New York, his emergency bond hearing will go on Wednesday without him after being postponed Tuesday. Now he has a new, high profile bondsman.

Police found Fotis Dulos unresponsive at his Farmington home midday Tuesday. Police were there to do a welfare check because Dulos did not show up to his emergency bond hearing.

But despite Fotis Dulos being in critical condition, his court case will still move forward without him at Stamford Superior Court, so there is a chance his bond could be revoked.

Why? Dulos has a very high bond; $6 million, and while he only has to give a portion of that, that’s still hundreds of thousands of dollars.

His money troubles are well documented and the insurance company told News 8 Tuesday they were going to revoke his bond after discovering that two of his six properties they insured as collateral were unbeknownst to them in foreclosure.

Essentially, Dulos doesn’t have the cash to be on house arrest. He will instead go back to prison if and when he gets out of the hospital.

But in a new twist in all of this, we just spoke to Dulos’ new bondsman Ira Judelson known as ‘the bondsman to the stars.’

Right now he’s working with Harvey Weinstein and Antonio Brown.

Judelson says he is prepared to cover all $6 million if necessary. He just told News 8 Norm Pattis called him Tuesday and he wishes Mr. Dulos a speedy recovery.

If the family wants to move forward, he will move forward with the bond proceedings.